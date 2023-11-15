Brighouse and Rastrick Band and Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society team up for Christmas concert

A popular Christmas concert is coming back to the Royal Hall for another year.

The award-winning Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band love Harrogate so much they have been performing their final concert of the year here for many years.

In partnership with the Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society, this concert is a local highlight of the lead up to Christmas.

This year, the two groups are presenting their concert on December 23.

Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band performing in Dobcross earlier this year

A spokesperson said: “What better way to finish off your Christmas preparations?

"In the luxurious surroundings of our magnificent Royal Hall, the band and choir will be presenting favourites old and new. Music from the shows, Christmas carols and we may even persuade the band to finish with their very own Floral Dance!

“The band alone are worth the ticket money for this concert. Only last year they were the 68th British Open Champion Band Brass in Concert champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Together with the skilled singers of the Harrogate Gilbert and Sullivan Society, under the musical direction of Oliver Longstaff, this is bound to be a concert to remember.”