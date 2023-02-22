'Breathtaking' virtuoso musician is set to perform at Ripon Concerts' latest presentation

Rachel Podger has been hailed by Gramophone classical music magazine with the words “there is probably no more inspirational musician working today”.

The virtuoso violinist will be playing music by VIlsmayr, Bach, Matteis, Tartini and Celtic tunes when she appears next month at Holy Trinity Church in Ripon.

It’s no exaggeration to say that the concert on Monday, March 13 at 7.30pm is a case of Wigmore Hall coming to Ripon.

BBC Music Magazine praised Podger’s playing at a previous concert where she performed Bach’s Cello Suites as “breathtaking”.

For tickets and information, visit www.riponconcerts.co.uk for tickets or go in person to the Little Ripon Bookshop, 13 Westgate, Ripon or call 01765 606689.

