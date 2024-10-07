Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the UK’s most enduring and loved bands Stereophonics have today announced their biggest ever tour for summer 2025.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although Kelly has been busy touring and recording with Far From Saints (UK No.5) and his acclaimed solo album and tour Inevitable Incredible (UK No.6), this will be Stereophonics’ first tour in three years.

Starting in Belfast at Belsonic, Stereophonics will play some of the UK & Ireland’s biggest venues including Dublin St. Anne’s Park, Cork Virgin Media Park, London Finsbury Park, Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium and Glasgow Bellahouston Park (as part of Summer Sessions). The tour culminates in a huge hometown return to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited. We should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times…. TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Breaking: Stadium Anthems – Summer ‘25: Stereophonics first tour in three years.

Tickets for the tour go on general sale Friday 11th October at 9:00am via stereophonics.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, myticket.co.uk and for Ireland ticketmaster.ie.

This brand-new 2025 UK & Ireland stadium tour will see the band perform hits from their expansive catalogue including ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, and ‘A Thousand Trees’, along with songs from a new studio album landing 2025 - watch this space for news to come.

Stereophonics have developed an enduring success and deep seated bond with their audience that is like few others. Their achievements include 8x UK No.1 albums, 12x UK Top 10 albums, and 11x UK Top 10 singles (including the UK No.1 single ‘Dakota’). The group have sold over 10 million albums, as well as racking-up 1.5 billion global streams and 5x BRIT Award nominations (with 1x BRIT Award win).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their hits collection, 'Decade In The Sun,' sold over 1.7 million copies in the UK alone and is certified 5x Platinum, while in 2022, on their last UK arena tour and Cardiff Stadium headline shows, they sold over 250,000 tickets.

Special guests for the tour will be announced in due course.

STEREOPHONICS 2025 LIVE DATES

Thursday 05 June Belfast Belsonic

Friday 06 June Dublin St. Anne’s Park

Saturday 07 June Cork Virgin Media Park

Saturday 14 June Huddersfield - The John Smith’s Stadium

Saturday 28 June Glasgow Bellahouston Park smmrsessions.com

Friday 04 July London Finsbury Park

Saturday 12 July Cardiff Principality Stadium

Stereophonics will also be headlining the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday 21 June 2025. For more information go to Isleofwightfestival.com.