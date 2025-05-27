Brass Pack to bring Hollywood homage to Harrogate at the Royal Hall

Two years after making their live debut here in Harrogate, Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack will make a welcome return when they bring their unique sound to the stunning Royal Hall next month.

Kicking off this year’s HACS Harrogate Music Festival on June 26 in style, Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack will bring a touch of nostalgia and glamour with their Brass Hits Hollywood show, featuring their take on classic songs from the movies.

“We’re doing a big John Williams suite which includes Star Wars, Superman and Schindler's List and we’ve put them together in a Brass Pack way,” says acclaimed trumpeter and band leader Mike Lovatt.

“There are a few little surprises and hopefully the audience will enjoy our take on music that they’re used to hearing in other ways.”

Mike Lovatt performing with his Brass Pack band. (Picture contributed)

He describes Brass Pack, which will feature 25 musicians on stage, as a brass orchestra rather than a typical brass band.

“We don’t have euphoniums, or tenor horns, or cornets, and we have French horns instead of saxophones.”

Joining them on stage will be singer Anna-Jane Casey, best known for her work in musical theatre.

“She’s going to be singing songs like Don’t Rain on My Parade, from Funny Girl, to things like Wouldn’t It Be Loverly from My Fair Lady, so we’re going into movie musicals as well,” says Lovatt.

Brass Pack started out as a lockdown project and was inspired by the iconic 1958 album, Big Fat Brass, featuring music arranged and composed by Billy May, the acclaimed American trumpeter and composer who wrote arrangements for the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.

“When I was a kid, I was drawn to this album and it was a sound that was always in my head,” says Lovatt.

Their Harrogate programme is a celebration of classic Hollywood films focusing on its ‘golden era’.

But what is it about this era and these songs that is so enduringly popular? “I think it’s the feeling of optimism people associate with them,” says Lovatt.

“The melodies and lyrics are optimistic and the songs are all about swinging, bright, happy sounds.”

The last time Brass Pack was in town they played at Harrogate Theatre and this time round they will perform at the stunning Royal Hall and Lovatt said he is hoping for a similar reception.

“We had a great time and the reaction from the crowd was incredible.

"This time we’re in the Royal Hall which is one of my favourite venues.

"It’s also on the 26th June which happens to be my birthday, so it will be a nice birthday present.”

Mike Lovatt’s Brass Pack will perform at the Royal Hall on 26 June at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website at: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/festival/harrogate-music-festival/

Or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562