The Podcast combines their farming and non-farming perspectives which helps inform listeners about questions less likely to be answered on mainstream media.

Becca said: “The strength of the podcast really has been in our differences. “Sometimes, consumers have questions about food, farming and the countryside which they worry about asking, but we’re here to help with that!”

Back with a rebrand, the first episode of ‘Becca and Lizzie: The Podcast’ has just been released featuring special guest, Antony Thomas.

Becca and Lizzie embrace their differences in the unique podcast which aims to inform up and coming generations about the importance of agriculture

Ant, widely known as ‘Keeping Cows Moovin’ on social media channels, has nearly 750,000 followers on TikTok and over half a billion video views across his channels.

His cattle hoof trimming videos have really captured the attention of the public and some see Ant as farming’s answer to Dr Pimple Popper.

Whilst these videos have satisfying content for some, Becca said: “It’s more than that.

“It's about people learning about the care and attention that goes into keeping cows happy and healthy. Animal welfare really is a priority for our farmers.”

In a bid to reach an even broader audience, they are also releasing a second series, under the title ‘What I Know Now’.

This series was created after they chatted about what advice they would give to their younger selves.

Lizzie said “Mental health is a recurring theme from our previous projects and this new series allows our guests to explore this topic even further, especially in the rural community.”

From heartbreaks to big breaks to taking breaks, this podcast features guests from all walks of life as they reflect on what they know now.

With a more reflective tone, this series aims to inspire people to take a leap into the unknown when it comes to aspects of agriculture.

You can listen to both series on all the usual podcast streaming platforms or keep up to date on Instagram: @becca.and.lizzie

