Book signing in Harrogate this weekend for Ripon author who tackles euthanasia in his futuristic new novel

A Ripon author is bringing his thought-provoking debut novel to Waterstones in Harrogate this weekend for a book-signing session.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:05 BST

Colin Philpott, who has already had three non-fiction books published, will sign copies of Deathday this Saturday, July 8 at Waterstones on James Street in Harrogate.

Published by Thirsk-based publisher Fisher King, Deathday is set in England in 2045 at at time when euthanasia at the age of 90 has been made compulsory by law.

Colin, who lives in the village of Bishop Monkton, is keen to stress says he is not advocating compulsory euthanasia but hopes his novel will, nevertheless, stimulate discussion about what should happen to all of us in later life.

North Yorkshire Colin Philpott, who has already had three non-fiction books published, will sign copies of Deathday this Saturday, in Harrogate at Waterstones.North Yorkshire Colin Philpott, who has already had three non-fiction books published, will sign copies of Deathday this Saturday, in Harrogate at Waterstones.
    The former Head of BBC Yorkshire and former Director of the National Media Museum in Bradford, will be at Waterstones from noon to 1.30pm.

    Copies of Colin’s earlier non-fiction books will also be available at the book-signing.

