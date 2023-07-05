Book signing in Harrogate this weekend for Ripon author who tackles euthanasia in his futuristic new novel

Colin Philpott, who has already had three non-fiction books published, will sign copies of Deathday this Saturday, July 8 at Waterstones on James Street in Harrogate.

Published by Thirsk-based publisher Fisher King, Deathday is set in England in 2045 at at time when euthanasia at the age of 90 has been made compulsory by law.

Colin, who lives in the village of Bishop Monkton, is keen to stress says he is not advocating compulsory euthanasia but hopes his novel will, nevertheless, stimulate discussion about what should happen to all of us in later life.

The former Head of BBC Yorkshire and former Director of the National Media Museum in Bradford, will be at Waterstones from noon to 1.30pm.