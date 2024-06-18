Boogie Night this weekend in Harrogate to raise funds for Parkinson's charity
Taking place at Pannal Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 22 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, Boogie Nights will see brilliant DJ Ian Smith spinning the finest Soul, Funk and Disco cuts from those golden eras.
All tunes will be played on the original vinyl releases and everyone is invited to get ready to boogie down.
It’s not the only musical fundraiser coming up for the Harrogate district branch of Parkinson’s.
Award-winning British blues sensation Chantel McGregor is bringing her band to Ripley Town Hall courtesy of local promoters, Ripley Live.
The versatile and impressive McGregor was the support to Joe Bonamassa on two of his UK tour, among many achievements.
The much-anticipated show will take place on Saturday, July 20.
More information at: https://www.harrogateparkinsons.co.uk/