Boogie Night this weekend in Harrogate to raise funds for Parkinson's charity

A night of vinyl music from the 60s and 70s onwards is to take place this weekend as a fundraiser for Parkinson’s in Harrogate.

Taking place at Pannal Memorial Hall on Saturday, June 22 from 7.30pm to 11.30pm, Boogie Nights will see brilliant DJ Ian Smith spinning the finest Soul, Funk and Disco cuts from those golden eras.

All tunes will be played on the original vinyl releases and everyone is invited to get ready to boogie down.

It’s not the only musical fundraiser coming up for the Harrogate district branch of Parkinson’s.

Playing a fundraiser for Parkinson's Harrogate

Award-winning British blues sensation Chantel McGregor is bringing her band to Ripley Town Hall courtesy of local promoters, Ripley Live.

The versatile and impressive McGregor was the support to Joe Bonamassa on two of his UK tour, among many achievements.

The much-anticipated show will take place on Saturday, July 20.