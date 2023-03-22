News you can trust since 1836
Bold move for HSO’s spring concert at Royal Hall as incredible double-bass soloist is given the spotlight

The chance to hear a double-bass soloist is not something that comes along every day but this Saturday it’s about to happen in Harrogate.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 13:14 GMT- 1 min read

What’s more, for its Spring Concert Harrogate Symphony Orchestra has managed to secure one of the best around to grace the Royal Hall stage this Saturday, March 25.

Leon Bosch originates from South Africa but these days bases himself in London, where he made a name for himself as the principal double bass at the Academy of St Martin in the Fields.

He left that orchestra in 2015 to concentrate on a conducting career, while continuing to perform and record as a soloist, as well as giving masterclasses around the world and serving as professor of double bass at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire.

Fantastic double bass player Leon Bosch has a starring role at Harrogate Symphony Orchestra's Spring Concert this weekend.
    Leon will play two pieces, the first being Serge Koussevitzky’s Double-Bass Concerto, a work very popular among double-bass players, and Burlesque by the late Allan Stephenson, which is a kind of mini concerto.

    The latter will also serve as a touching personal tribute, as Leon Bosch was a close musical collaborator and friend of Allan’s until his death in 2021.

    The HSO is known for its ambition and boldness and Leon’s solo performances will be sandwiched by Rimsky-Korsakov’s overture to The Tsar’s Bride and Schubert’s magnificent Great C major Symphony number 7 or 9 – depending on the publisher.

    Tickets for Saturday’s concert at 7.30pm are on sale from the Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116 and from the theatre’s website www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk.

