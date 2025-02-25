Bold combination of song and poetry is to be central theme of Harrogate choir's spring concert

A Harrogate choir is to present a mix of music and poetry for its spring concert.

Vocalis is warmly inviting music audiences to join them for their spring concert of 20th Century English partsongs and poems which will be performed in Knaresborough’s beautiful and ancient parish church of St John the Baptist.

Conductor James Savage-Hanford has put together a wonderful programme of a cappella music by English composers who are linked by their melodic and lyrical musical style influenced by their love of nature and the English countryside, folksongs and poetry.

The majority of the songs for this special concert on Saturday, March 29 called My Spirit Sang all Day are settings of poems, many by contemporary poets of the composers' time.

The sublime music will be interspersed with poetry to complement the music.

Vocalis will be singing music by Frederick Delius, John Ireland, Edward Elgar, Gustav Holst, Ernest John Moeran, Cecil Armstrong Gibbs, Edward Elgar and Ralph Vaughan Williams amongst others.

This mixed-voice choir of experienced and enthusiastic singers sing both accompanied and unaccompanied music from the 15th to the 2st century.

A registered charity, Vocalis sing up to five concerts a year with the aim of improving, developing and maintaining public appreciation of music and we are dedicated to raising funds for local charities, including Citizens Advice Bureau, Harrogate Samaritans, Harrogate Hospital Charity and Harrogate Homeless Project..

The concert will start at 7pm and there are concessions for students.

Under 19-year-olds and essential companions go free.