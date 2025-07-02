Bold and energetic ensemble prepare for Harrogate's last Gigs at Gaia

Harrogate International Festivals

Despite being relative newcomers, Connaught Brass is already making a name for itself as the players look to redefine people’s perception of brass chamber music.

This bold and energetic ensemble are performing the last of the ‘Gigs at Gaia’ – a breathtaking series of concerts at St Wilfrid’s Church performed beneath Luke Jerram’s incredible Gaia artwork – on Tuesday

It promises to be quite an occasion as Connaught Brass, featuring Aaron Akugbo (trumpet), Harry Plant (trumpet and flugelhorn), Zoë Tweed (French horn), Chris Brewster (trombone) and Aled Meredith-Barrett (tuba), perform a series of timeless classics including Jupiter from Holst’s The Planets, with its grand brass and sweeping harmonies.

Talking about how and why they got together, the group said: “Connaught Brass is really just a group of friends that grew up playing together – most of the group were members of the National Youth Orchestra, and before we went to conservatoire we thought that it would be a fun idea to start a chamber group, both to continue playing with each other but also to simply spend time with our mates.”

This ethos has stayed with them as they gain increasing recognition for their live shows, which include performances at the Lucerne Festival and London’s renowned Wigmore Hall.

Their next stop is St Wilfrid's Church where they will no doubt attract some new fans. “We hope that the audience will take away a renewed sense of open-mindedness to brass chamber music, and perhaps even a few especially inspired new brass players!”

To book tickets visit the Harrogate International Festivals website at harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or call the Box Office on 01423 562 303.