Big moment for Harrogate Choral Society and its president as Royal Hall concert looms
The President of Harrogate Choral Society, Brian Kay, who has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, is returning to his native Yorkshire for the choir’s concert this weekend at the Royal Hall in Harrogate.
The programme of the concert this Saturday evening will combine Puccini’s Messa di Gloria and Gounod’s St Cecilia Mass.
Brian Kay’s career includes founding membership of the legendary Kings Singers, 25 years as a presenter with BBC Radios 2, 3 and 4 and a long period with the Huddersfield Choral Society, not to mention working with rock stars including Pink Floyd and Paul McCartney.
Mr Kay anticipates a glorious evening of wonderfully romantic music on Saturday, partly because the beautiful Royal Hall is tailor-made for the warmth and volume of grand music on this scale.
He is also delighted to be joined by the ‘magnificent’ Manchester Camerata which has a reputation not only for musical excellence but for adventure and innovation.
They can even include a Glastonbury Festival appearance on their CV.
Soloists are Georgie Malcolm Soprano, Richard Dowling Tenor and Alex Ashworth Baritone.Tickets - with concessions for students, under 16s and others - are available at Harrogate box office in person or via www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk
Harrogate Choral Society is a high standard, mixed voice, open age choir, that performs a variety of concerts in the Harrogate area.
It welcomes new members into all of its sections and, if you are a novice singer, will support you in the challenge of learning how to sing.