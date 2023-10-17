Beverley Knight brings tour to two Yorkshire venues - Harrogate Convention Centre and York Barbican

Queen of British Soul Beverley Knight has kicked off her biggest ever UK tour to date – with two stops in Yorkshire including Harrogate Convention Centre.

Beverley will kick off her biggest ever UK tour to date this week, performing twenty very special headline dates across the UK to more than 30,000 people

The gig at the venue has been added due to phenomenal demand and lands in the town on Wednesday September 20 next year.

Back together with her live band, expect fun-filled nights where she will perform all of her classic hits, fan favourites with new songs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Knight has released her new single I’m On Fire featuring the London Community Gospel Choir, taken from her new studio album The Fifth Chapter.

Most Popular

The single arrived off the back of a live vocal performance on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing results show.

Beverley said: “I’m On Fire is in contrast a totally different vibe, like uptempo country gospel. It sounds like it came from the Mississippi Delta with rousing foot-stomping and handclapping and the choir hitting the chorus.”

The new record marks Beverley’s 50th birthday and sees her in fine form. It was BBC Radio 2’s Album Of The Week with The Daily Mail describing it as “an album of dazzling versatility”, The Sun noting her “perfect vocals” and the Daily Mirror branding her as “a world-class performer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No stranger to the spotlight, Beverley can do it all. An Olivier award-winning star of the West End stage, Saturday night TV regular on the latest series of Starstruck and an astounding singer with a prolific music career. She finds herself aged 50, bigger than ever.

Partnering with a wealth of songwriting talent including Diane Warren, Evan Bogart, Sebastian Kole, Ollie Green and Andrew Roachford, as well as being co-produced with the likes of Jimmy Hogarth, AC Burrell, Mitch Allan and Josh Cohen/DJ Walde, Beverley’s first collection of new music in seven years is a spectacular journey through the inspirations that have defined her incredible career.

Beverley has had several Top 10 albums and sold more than a million albums in the UK with four gold-certified. Her most recent studio album Soulsville went straight into the UK Top 10.

In recent years, Wolverhampton born Knight has forged a formidable parallel career in theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her West End debut was the starring role in The Bodyguard followed by leading the Tony-winning Memphis The Musical.

At the request of Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber she joined the cast of Cats, playing Grizabella and she took the lead in The Drifters Girl at the Garrick Theatre as the formidable manager of soul group.

The Drifters, which was Olivier nominated Best New Musical and Beverley for Best Actress.

Starring as Emmeline Pankhurst in Sylvia at The Old Vic, Beverley won Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical at the Olivier Awards in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beverley was awarded an MBE for services to British music and charity, has won three MOBO Awards and been nominated for Best Female at the Brit Awards three times.