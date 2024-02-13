Berwins Salon North is back - discussing AI, mindfulness and ancient wisdom

Berwins Salon North makes a welcome return to Harrogate later this month

These are just some of the questions being posed as Berwins Salon North makes a welcome return this month with a new season taking audiences on an odyssey of the mind through the past, present and future.

AI entrepreneur Nigel Toon, together with Dr Peter Olusoga, podcaster and senior lecturer in psychology at Sheffield Hallam University, and classics professor, writer and broadcaster Edith Hall, will explore a diverse range of subjects that impact us all in this latest TED-style talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salon North series, voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine, is sponsored by Berwins Solicitors who are committed to showcasing the latest big ideas in art, science and psychology.

Most Popular

Nigel Toon, author of How AI Thinks, offers an insight into the ever-evolving landscape of AI, exploring the risks, benefits and possibilities of a future shaped by our own creations.

Dr Peter Olusoga, a chartered psychologist and host of the award-winning podcast, Eighty Percent Mental, asks: ‘Is there such a thing as a winning mindset and if so, where can I get one?’ as he demystifies the art of mindfulness into something we can all act upon.

Professor Edith Hall examines the enduring relevance of Aristotle’s teachings and shows how the wisdom they contain still has meaning in our world today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “What I love about Berwins Salon North is how it tackles big issues in a way that’s accessible, inspiring and thought-provoking.

"Berwins Salon North has become Harrogate’s very own style of live TED talks, where you’re guaranteed to learn something new.”

Berwins Salon North is at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate, on Thursday February 22 at, 7.30pm.