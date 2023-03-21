Berwins Salon North event to returns to Harrogate with three top guest speakers

Presented by Harrogate International Festivals on Thursday, April 20 at Crown Hotel in Harrogate, the event will see three expert speakers deliver TED-style talks designed to excite people’s curiosity and change their lives for the better.

In keeping with the entertaining format, each expert speaker will face the challenge of engaging their audience within a 25-minute set, interspersed with intervals and time for a well-crafted G&T.

Anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar will explores the importance of friendship, the way different types of friendship and family relationships intersect, and just how complicated the business of making and keeping friends actually is.

One of Harrogate's most popular regular events Berwins Salon North is preparing to present the most stimulating ideas in arts, science and psychology next month.

Jude Rogers, journalist, lecturer, arts critic and broadcaster, will ask why music plays such a deep-rooted role in so many lives, from before we are born to our last days. Her latest book, The Sound of Being Human, is about music’s power to help us tell our own stories, whatever they are, and make them sing.

The final speaker, chartered psychologist Kimberley Wilson, will reveal the role of food and nutrients in brain development and mental health: from how the food a woman eats during pregnancy influences the size of her baby’s brain, and hunger makes you mean; to how nutrient deficiencies change your personality.

As always, Berwins Salon North will be hosted by its founder Helen Bagnall.