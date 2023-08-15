Beer festival, Picnic in the Park and more at final weekend of Feva festival in Knaresborough

Successful events so far this year have already included the likes of Illyria’s production of Twelfth Night sponsored by Knaresborough Rotary Club at Henshaw's Arts & Crafts Centre.

Running until Sunday, May 20, just a few of the great events still to come at Feva include:

Thursday, August 17, noon: The Great American Songbook with Knaresborough Choral Society at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre.

Ready to perform at Picnic in the Park in Knaresborough this Sunday - DJ Rory Hoy and DJ Trev. (Picture Rory Hoy)

Thursday, August 17, noon-5pm: Orb Fest with live music, performances, films, visual art, food and open garden at Elephant and Castle Yard.

Thursday, August 17, 2:30pm: The Scarborough Mysteries with Crime Writer Kate Evans at Knaresborough Library.

Thursday, August 17, 7.30pm: An Evening with Artist and Musician Paul Mirfin at the Track & Sleeper.

Thursday, August 17, 8pm: Serious Sam Barrett at Six Poor Folk.

Feva highlight - Illyria’s production of Twelfth Night sponsored by Knaresborough Rotary Club at Henshaw's Arts & Crafts Centre was a hit last weekend. (Picture Feva)

The extensive Arts Trail held at 20 different locations across Knaresborough is also still in full swing.

But the biggest events are always reserved for the final weekend.

Where would Feva be without Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival, which will take place in Knaresborough House from 5pm on Friday, August 18 until 5pm approximately in Sunday, August 20?

Or Picnic in the Park which runs alongside Picnic in the Park on the final afternoon, offering live music from top local acts on the big stage behind Knaresborough House?

The line-up for this year’s PiP includes Hot Sauce, The Nirvana Band, Captain and The Bear, Leo Hicks and, of course, the area’s two biggest DJs who have become a fixture at Feva – DJ Trev and Rory Hoy.

Rory Hoy said: "I'm really looking forward to seeing everyone coming along and getting up dancing.

"I'll be sharing the stage with my pal, DJ Trev as well as Leo Hicks, Hot Sauce, The Nirvana Band and Captain And The Bear.

"My set will be at 1pm, and it’s free entry."

Crowds are invited to bring along their own picnics and enjoy a whole afternoon of music.