Be inspired to live a better life at forthcoming Berwins Salon North 2025 in Harrogate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Taking place at the Crown Hotel in Harrogate, the event will shed light on how we can embrace the realities of the modern world to live a better life.
The three guest speakers in this relaxed but thought-provoking event will be:
Oliver Burkeman, author of Meditations for Mortals, explores how in these often anxiety-inducing times we can enjoy a more meaningful life, not by fantasising about an ideal existence but by embracing the world we live in.
As a pioneer of Beauty Futurism at cutting-edge art and fashion magazine King Kong, Dr Alex Box unpacks modern concepts of beauty, identity, and technology in her art, pushing back the boundaries and inspiring others to do the same.
For years, Professor Louise Mullany – author of Polite: The Art of Communication at Home, at Work and in Public, has been examining how politeness rules our day-to-day lives – whether it’s speaking to colleagues about issues at work, dealing with difficult family members or wondering if you should eat the last piece of pie.
Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of organisers Harrogate International Festivals, said: “We’re delighted to welcome back Berwins Salon North for what promises to be another fantastic season of inspiring speakers and lively, thought-provoking talks.
Berwins Salon North, The Crown Hotel, Harrogate. Thursday, February 13, 7.30pm.
Tickets are available on 01423 562 30 or via: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/