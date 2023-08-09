BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner to play Feva Folk Festival in Knaresborough this weekend

As well as showcasing local musical talent, the co-presentation with Harrogate Folk Club, the all-day event this Sunday, August 13 at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre has some of the country’s leading acts.

Headliner Maddie Morris is a contemporary folk musician who won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddie’s music uses personal story telling to embody political ideas, and their music tackles issues ranging from LGBTQIA identities to poverty and sexual violence.

Maddie Morris, who won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019, is coming to Knaresborough this Sunday as the headliner at Feva Folk Festival. (Picture contributed)

Most Popular

It’s a return appearance for the incredible Maddie who stole the show last year with a moving performance that had the audience gripped.

Meanwhile, also on the stunning bill are The Silver Reserve and David Broad, two of Yorkshire’s finest troubadours.

Among the talented local acts set to appear are popular singer-songwriter and artist Paul Mirfin and Rufus Beckett, renowned for atmospheric American duo The Paper Waits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from 2pm to 10pm, tickets for Feva Folk Festival cost £20 with the pledge that they represent amazing value for money for the number of artists on show.

Feva Folk Festival: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 2pm-10pm

Feva Stage

Maddie Morris

David Broad

Paul Mirfin

The Silver Reserve

Angus Sweetwater

Makk

Joe Garner

Rufus Beckett

Martin Heaton

Harrogate Folk Club Stage

Chris Manners

No Lazy Dancing

Tom and Sally

Whistling Dixie

Summersville

James Mitchell

Maddie Andrews and Steve Lacey

To buy tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/feva/t-gayzlvz