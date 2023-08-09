BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner to play Feva Folk Festival in Knaresborough this weekend
As well as showcasing local musical talent, the co-presentation with Harrogate Folk Club, the all-day event this Sunday, August 13 at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre has some of the country’s leading acts.
Headliner Maddie Morris is a contemporary folk musician who won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019.
Maddie’s music uses personal story telling to embody political ideas, and their music tackles issues ranging from LGBTQIA identities to poverty and sexual violence.
It’s a return appearance for the incredible Maddie who stole the show last year with a moving performance that had the audience gripped.
Meanwhile, also on the stunning bill are The Silver Reserve and David Broad, two of Yorkshire’s finest troubadours.
Among the talented local acts set to appear are popular singer-songwriter and artist Paul Mirfin and Rufus Beckett, renowned for atmospheric American duo The Paper Waits.
Running from 2pm to 10pm, tickets for Feva Folk Festival cost £20 with the pledge that they represent amazing value for money for the number of artists on show.
Feva Folk Festival: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 2pm-10pm
Feva Stage
Maddie Morris
David Broad
Paul Mirfin
The Silver Reserve
Angus Sweetwater
Makk
Joe Garner
Rufus Beckett
Martin Heaton
Harrogate Folk Club Stage
Chris Manners
No Lazy Dancing
Tom and Sally
Whistling Dixie
Summersville
James Mitchell
Maddie Andrews and Steve Lacey
To buy tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/feva/t-gayzlvz
More information on Feva at https://feva.info/