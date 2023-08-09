News you can trust since 1836
BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winner to play Feva Folk Festival in Knaresborough this weekend

Among the many highlights of Knaresborough’s Feva arts and entertainments which starts this weekend is the Folk Festival.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST

As well as showcasing local musical talent, the co-presentation with Harrogate Folk Club, the all-day event this Sunday, August 13 at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre has some of the country’s leading acts.

Headliner Maddie Morris is a contemporary folk musician who won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019.

Maddie’s music uses personal story telling to embody political ideas, and their music tackles issues ranging from LGBTQIA identities to poverty and sexual violence.

Maddie Morris, who won the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award in 2019, is coming to Knaresborough this Sunday as the headliner at Feva Folk Festival. (Picture contributed)
    It’s a return appearance for the incredible Maddie who stole the show last year with a moving performance that had the audience gripped.

    Meanwhile, also on the stunning bill are The Silver Reserve and David Broad, two of Yorkshire’s finest troubadours.

    Among the talented local acts set to appear are popular singer-songwriter and artist Paul Mirfin and Rufus Beckett, renowned for atmospheric American duo The Paper Waits.

    Running from 2pm to 10pm, tickets for Feva Folk Festival cost £20 with the pledge that they represent amazing value for money for the number of artists on show.

    Feva Folk Festival: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 2pm-10pm

    Feva Stage

    Maddie Morris

    David Broad

    Paul Mirfin

    The Silver Reserve

    Angus Sweetwater

    Makk

    Joe Garner

    Rufus Beckett

    Martin Heaton

    Harrogate Folk Club Stage

    Chris Manners

    No Lazy Dancing

    Tom and Sally

    Whistling Dixie

    Summersville

    James Mitchell

    Maddie Andrews and Steve Lacey

    To buy tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/feva/t-gayzlvz

    More information on Feva at https://feva.info/

