Badapple Theatre Company takes its eco-adventure for an outdoor performance at Brimham Rocks

Badapple Theatre Company’s popular storytelling adventure is designed to appeal to both the young and the young at heart.

The story’s woodland setting is perfect for the National Trust’s Brimham Rocks outdoor venue.

Starring Yorkshire actors Richard Kay and Danny Mellor, plus a whole host of colourful animal puppets, the performance will begin at 1pm.

Tales From The Great Wood is a tall tale that stretches from end to end of The Great Wood.

Listen! Can you hear the whispering in the trees? After the disappearance of daredevil squirrel Nutty McFurson, Hetty the hare must try to restore balance to her woodland habitat and soon realises that every creature - no matter how small - has a huge part to play in the world of the forest.

Badapple’s artistic director Kate Bramley said, “My aim in writing the play was to bring the generations together in a joyful celebration of family theatre with an eco theme - and where better to experience it than the open air of Brimham Rocks.”

Get ready for a feast of songs, laughter and a chance to join in from your seat as we find the perfect way to put a smile on your face.

Tickets are £6-£12 from www.badappletheatre.com or tel: 01423 331304.