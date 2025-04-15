Award-winning Harrogate village theatre group in spotlight at York Theatre Royal
Renowned for touring village halls and rural locations usually overlooked by most theatre companies – the inventive Badapple Theatre was founded by Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate who is the group’s artistic director.
Kate is also an international touring musician who started her professional music career aged 17, with tours of the USA and UK.
Now she is to provide the live music for Badapple’s popular World War One play The Thankful Village which will run at the York Theatre Royal studio from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26.
This will be the very first time that she has made a musical contribution to a Badapple production.
It has been an ambition of the company since the play was created back in 2014 to have a live score accompanying the story.
Their new production will allow audiences can enjoy a new take on this poignant tale of what fate had in store for three Yorkshire women during the war years.
The title of Thankful Villages comes from WW1 when there were rare places in which all the men who went to war actually came home safely.
Based in the village of Green Hammerton, the independent Badapple Theatre was first launched in 1998 with the aim of taking original theatre to rural areas where shows do not usually go.
