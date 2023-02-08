Award-winning company to bring exciting version of Shakespeare's Macbeth to Harrogate Theatre set in London gang culture
An exciting new version of Shakespeare’s Macbeth bringing updated for the gangs of London with the latest video technology is coming to Harrogate Theatre shortly.
Fusing live action with striking video technology, award-winning Leeds-based theatre company, imitating the dog, are behind the production which will run from Friday, February 24 to Saturday, February 25.
This acclaimed company’s daring retelling of Macbeth is a neon noir thriller where Shakespeare’s original language collides with startling new scenes, stunning visuals, and a powder-keg intensity.
Andrew Quick, Macbeth’s co-director and artistic director of imitating the dog said: “Macbeth is an extraordinary play. Shakespeare’s exploration of power, ambition, violence, and love seems so relevant to today.
"We’re excited to be bringing Macbeth to Harrogate Theatre.
"It is a unique take on the original play, a Macbeth as you have never seen before, but still with Shakespeare’s story at its heart.”
The new production's cast will feature Benjamin Westerby (All's Well That Ends Well and Wars of the Roses, (Royal Shakespeare Company) as Macbeth and Maia Tamrakar (Spring Awakening, Almeida Theatre and Rock, Scissors, Paper, Sheffield Crucible) as Lady Macbeth.Andrew Quick,
Imitating the dog have been making ground-breaking work for theatres and other spaces for 25 years.
Past productions have included Hotel Methuselah, A Farewell to Arms, Heart of Darkness, Night of The Living Dead ™ - Remix, Dr Blood’s Old Travelling Show and most recently Dracula: The Untold Story.
Tickets are available in person from Harrogate Theatre box office, calling 01423 502116 or booking online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk