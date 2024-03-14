Audiences set to be terrified by grippingly gruesome Three Tales of Terror at Harrogate Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The talented company will be bringing three spine-tingling stories of murder, witchcraft and childhood monsters for an age 14+ audience at Harrogate Theatre.

Called Unhomely: Three Tales of Terror, each story has a different house at its heart, though, as unsuspecting theatre-goers will discover, they are anything but homely.

Writer Adam Z Robinson, who also plays The Storyteller, said: "Unhomely includes the scariest stories I've ever written.

Tales of terror are set to come to Harrogate Theatre as the unique live story-telling experience of The Book of Darkness & Light team. (Picture contributed)

"The tales really embrace the horror but, at the same time, they have lots of heart.

"You might be tearing up one moment and then jumping out of your seat in fright the next.”

The show, which will run at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday, April 10 to Saturday, April 13, includes:

The Reckoning of Patience Whitaker – A peaceful and industrious couple settle near a small textile town in 18th century Yorkshire.

When the town's mayor, formerly a Witchfinder, accuses the pair of devil worship, events take a horrifying turn.

Shirley's Monster – A renowned writer sets fiction aside and tells her own true story.

The tale of her tempestuous childhood is one of conflict and cruelty and confirms that monsters are real.

'Tis Thy Presence – A housemaid in a shambling mansion writes home about the violent murder of her employer.

All evidence points to a robbery gone wrong. But some in the house are starting to behave suspiciously.

And the corpse is not behaving as the dead should.

The show also boasts stunning woodcut images by illustrator and designer Richard Wells.

He is primarily known for his TV and film work, including graphic props for Sherlock, Doctor Who, Dracula, and the upcoming Sony Pictures horror film Tarot.

He is also editor and illustrator of folk horror anthology Damnable Tales and, in 2022, illustrated the novelisation of 1970s cult horror film Blood on Satan's Claw.