At the age of 72 Graham Parker is set to show he is still a Howlin' Wind of soul rock at Leeds on new tour

Speaking on the phone, Parker jokingly blames the Rolling Stones for why this Hackney-born boy who rose to fame in the late 1970s is still touring at the age of 72.

"How can I stop doing it when those Hackney Diamonds are filling stadiums in their 80s?”

Fans at the Old Woollen in Farsley on Monday, September 25, a mere 18-miles from Harrogate, will see Parker unveil new tracks from Last Chance To Learn The Twist, his 26th studio album, accompanied by a cracking live band including Martin Belmont, original guitarist in the Rumour.

Leeds date on new UK tour - Hackney-born Graham Parker rose to fame in the late 1970s with albums such as Howlin Wind, Heat Treatment and Squeezing Out The Sparks. (Picture contributed)

Parker was reunited with his classic band for a spell after big-time Hollywood director Judd Apatow, a long-time fan, requested new Parker songs for his 2012 comedy This Is 40 starring Paul Rudd.

Proof, once again, that the USA often cherishes British talent more than the British.

"I was successful in Britain with Howling Rain and Heat Treatment and Soul Shoes but I was even bigger in the USA,” said Parker who combines Dylan sharpness with the heart of a soul man.

"The States never let me down. My albums kept selling.

"I’ve never liked the mechanics of the music industry.

“I was playing to packed-out theatres across there while critics undermined me back home.