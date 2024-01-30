Arts Council's £18,000 boost for unique theatre company with Harrogate roots that has won a national reputation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Renowned for touring village halls and rural locations usually overlooked by most theatre companies, the uniquely inventive Badapple Theatre was first launched in 1998 by Kate Bramley, an established comedy writer from Harrogate who is the group’s artistic director.
Now based in Green Hammerton, Badapple Theatre is thrilled to have just been awarded £18,806 from Arts Council England.
As a result, audiences can look forward to two new plays by fellow writer Richard Kay and a brand new comedy - The Regalettes - by Kate Bramley which will tour nationally from April to June this year.
Artistic director Kate said: “Here at Badapple, our writers are the backbone of the company.
"The Arts Council grant is crucial as it helps us plan ahead for new plays from Richard Kay and myself from now until December 2024.”
Known for its ‘can-do’ attitude – the tiny company travels with its own stage, full set, lights, sound and experienced performers – the cash boost will also see it create its own touring pantomime towards the end of the year.
At the moment, York-based writer Richard is putting the finishing touches to Mother Goose - Green Eggs In Ham, a bespoke panto for Badapple Youth Theatre to be performed by the seven-15 year-old students at York Theatre Royal’s studio on March 12.
For more information, visit: https://www.badappletheatre.co.uk/