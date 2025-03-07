Amazon is the official home of Comic Relief’s iconic Red Nose as it celebrates its 40th anniversary

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Available now with free, one-day delivery for all customers on Amazon, the official home of the Red Nose, this year’s Red Nose range takes supporters on a trip down memory lane, with an iconic Nose from each of the past four decades available to collect, along with an exciting array of merch to get your hands on.

Priced from £2.50 for an individual Red Nose, the new soft, plant-based and plastic-free Red Noses feature designs from the 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s as well as two new Noses for 2025.

A brand-new Cupcake Nose which is exclusive to Collector Packs (£12.50) – because no celebration is complete without cake and a new, sparkly, Rare Ruby Nose, a real gem to mark Comic Relief’s 40th birthday.

Amazon is the official home of Comic Relief’s iconic Red Nose.

Customers have a one in 125 chance of unboxing one of these very special rare Noses whenever they purchase a Nose.

The blasts from the past this year are the original 80s round Nose, the 90s Nose with its hands in the air from the decade of dance, the Noughties Nose with a face for a new century, and the cheeky Di-NOSE-saurus from the 2010s.

Each Red Nose comes with a QR code that unlocks exclusive content filled with extra lowdown on your Nose – for the full range please see here at amazon.co.uk/comicrelief2025

Amazon also has everything you need to celebrate Red Nose Day with its brand new collection of exclusive merch from just £5 - £12, with proceeds supporting Comic Relief.

From two funky 80s-style reversible bucket hats, to a pink and red Rose Nose umbrella, showing your support for the funniest day of the year has never been easier.

Shoppers can also sport a selection of nostalgic decade-inspired pin badges, along with two new bold and colourful iPhone case designs, plus there is a Red Nose plush for the little ones and a stylish dog bandana, perfect for pooches to join in the festivities.

Here’s a selection of some of the merch for Red Nose Day, available exclusively at Amazon.

Red Nose Day Bucket Hat, Red pattern with plain black reverse £10

Red Nose Day Plush £12

Red Nose Day iPhone 15 Case £8

Red Nose Day Umbrella £11

by Amazon Red Nose Day Fizzy Mini Pencils £1

by Amazon Red Nose Day Jelly Babies £1.49

Money raised will help Comic Relief put food on plates and roofs over heads, keep children safe and help support families affected by conflict here in the UK and around the world.

Please see more at www.amazon.co.uk/comicrelief2025