Amazing double bill of Harrogate music acts to mark launch of new Musical Empowerment Workshops

DJ Rory Hoy and singer-songwriter Rufus Beckett may be different in style but, as audiences will see at at St Roberts Club in Harrogate on Friday, June 30, they share similar high standards in music.

Starting at 7pm, the event will include a set by Hoy; the Knaresborough-based award-winning DJ/producer/music author, and, also, by Beckett, the talented singer and songwriter, one half of popular acoustic duo The Paper Waits.

The event marks Beckett’s involvement in a new music and performance workshop called 'Musical Empowerment' run by Empowered Living.

Starring in music night at St Robert's Club in Harrogate - Rufus Beckett who is pictured here with Ellie Hunzinger performing in the popular duo The Paper Waits.

The aim is to work with and accept neurodiversity in a positive, inclusive and supportive way to increase confidence and wellbeing, making music accessible to all abilities.