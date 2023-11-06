All you need to know about this year's Remembrance parades, services and events in the Harrogate District
A variety of services, parades and events will take place across Harrogate, Ripon, Knaresborough, Nidderdale and Wetherby. Here is a list of some of the events being held around the district.
Harrogate
Harrogate Grammar School
On Thursday, November 7, Harrogate Grammar School will be hosting its annual Remembrance event, once again giving students the chance to explore the Unknown Heroes through art, music, drama and readings.
No tickets are required for this event, and all are welcome.
The Cenotaph
The Cenotaph in Harrogate town centre is expected to attract big crowds once again on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, for the parade and wreath-laying ceremony at 10.30am.
This year sees Harrogate's War Memorial commemorate 100 years with a major exhibition and a comprehensive programme of illustrated events telling the stories of the names on the monument, and expanding on the time when two world wars changed Britain using film, music and talks from historians.
Stonefall Cemetery
A service will be held at the cemetery at 1pm on Remembrance Sunday, with wreaths laid by Andrew Jones MP, the Harrogate Mayoress and representatives from the Army Foundation College.
Starbeck War Memorial
At 3pm on Remembrance Sunday, Starbeck’s War Memorial will be hosting a ceremony, attended by Starbeck Primary Academy, representatives from Royal British Legion and uniformed cadets.
Ripon
A Remembrance Day Poppy Project Concert will be held on Thursday, November 9, at Ripon Cathedral at 7pm. Tickets cost £13.50, with all profits going to the Ripon Community Poppy Project, so it can continue to give back to the community through the city’s calendar events. Artists include Ripon City Band, The Dishforth Military Wives Choir and Brackenfield School.
The Remembrance Day Observance at Ripon Cathedral will be held on Saturday, November 11, from 10.55am-11.10am.
On Sunday, November 12, at Ripon Spa Gardens from 10.30am (11am start) the annual Remembrance Sunday service will take place at the war memorial, where wreaths will be laid and a two-minute silence will be held.
The traditional Remembrance Sunday parade will also be held on November 12.
Knaresborough
Knaresborough War Memorial
At 11am on Remembrance Sunday, the Harrogate Army Foundation College and local officials will be attending the Remembrance event at Knaresborough’s war memorial on Waterside.
St John’s Church
St John’s Church will be holding a Remembrance Sunday service at 9.30am, before the ceremony at the town’s war memorial later in the morning.
Pateley Bridge
On Saturday, November 11, a service will take place at the Cenotaph in Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Recreation Park.
The ceremony will be led by the Church in the Dales and the Last Post will be sounded.
There will also be 40 junior soldiers who are due to march for the first time in public since joining Harrogate Army Foundation College. The soldiers will march to the Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall on Park Road. This will include a commemorative display of the people of Nidderdale who went to war and returned, as well as those who did not return.
Wetherby
A Remembrance Day service will take place at the Clifford War Memorial on Sunday, November 12, starting at 10.50am.
A wreath will be laid on behalf of all Clifford residents by the chairman of Clifford Parish Council, Coun Nicholas Fawcett. A collection will take place on behalf of the Royal British Legion.
Boroughbridge
A Remembrance Sunday service at St James’s Church will begin at 10am, and will be followed by a parade and wreath laying at the war memorial.
The BBMC Remembrance Ride 2023 - the second Remembrance Ride by Boroughbridge Motorcycles – will depart at 8am on Remembrance Sunday from the showroom to Squires Cafe, where it will join the larger convoy.
Summerbridge
On Sunday, November 12, at 10.15am, a ceremony will be held at Summerbridge War Memorial.
Masham
A service will take place at St Mary’s Church on Friday, November 10, starting at 10.45am.