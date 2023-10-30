News you can trust since 1836
Alert sounded over forthcoming music event in Ripon with acclaimed band at city's Arts Hub

The award-nominated organiser of the fabulous Ripon Live series of gigs is issuing an alert over a forthcoming show.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Oct 2023, 17:05 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 17:05 GMT
Nick Thompson, who was listed in the St Wilfrid’s Stars awards at Ripon Cathedral last week, urged music fans not to miss an “electrifying” show on Saturday, November 18 by The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band at Ripon Arts Hub later this month.

Nick said: “With less than three weeks to go there are plenty of tickets available for what should be an electrifying night.

“Jon Palmer is a fantastic musicians but ticket sales do need to increase to make this work.”

    The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band will play Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday, November 18. (Picture contributed)The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band will play Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday, November 18. (Picture contributed)
    The Jon Palmer Acoustic Band will play Ripon Arts Hub on Saturday, November 18. (Picture contributed)

    An uplifting mix of folk, roots, and rock n roll, The Jon Palmer Band have been hailed by Leeds Music Scene as “a cross between The Pogues and Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Session Band with a bit of Waterboys and Saw Doctors.”

    Tickets are available from [email protected]

    Book online at: https://www.wegottickets.com/event/591817

