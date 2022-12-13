Adventurer Ben Fogle brings his new tour to Harrogate's Royal Hall

Best known from hit shows including Animal Park, Lost Worlds and New Lives In The Wild, the popular presenter will bring his new live tour Ben Fogle – Wild to the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on Sunday May 21.

The show will see Ben sharing stories of hope, possibility and positivity, all learned from his extraordinary encounters around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Fogle’s career has taken him to some of the most extreme locations in the world, whether filming for documentaries or tackling some of mankind’s greatest physical challenges.

In Ben Fogle – Wild will take audiences on a new journey to relive the inspiring and uplifting tales he has encountered along the way – in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

Most Popular

Thenew show promises to be hair-raising, uplifting and wildly entertaining, as Ben shares the amazing encounters he’s had with people and animals around the world, and how they have changed his life.

Speaking about his new tour, Ben Fogle said: “Adventures, expeditions and journeys have helped shape and mould me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.

“I’m looking forward to sharing some of those skills and life lessons, as well as the stories of the incredible people and animals I’ve met along the way, when I get out on the road with Wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It could be my biggest adventure yet.”

Ben Fogle – Wild follows Ben’s 88-date sell-out tour Tales From The Wilderness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben is an award-winning broadcaster and adventurer – he was on our screens this year in Lost Worlds With Ben Fogle on Channel 5 – who has scaled Mount Everest, rowed the Atlantic and raced across Antarctica.

He is also a Sunday Times bestselling author who has written more than 15 books and is the United Nations Patron Of The Wilderness, a fellow of the Royal Geographic Society, an ambassador to WWF, Tusk and Hearing Dogs For The Deaf, and patron of The Red Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is the son of English actress Julia Foster and Canadian veterinarian Bruce Fogle. He was educated at two independent schools: the Hall School, Hampstead in London, and Bryanston School in Blandford Forum, Dorset.

Fogle went to Ecuador for a gap year, working in an orphanage teaching English. He then took a second year working on a turtle conservation project on the Mosquito Coast of Honduras and Nicaragua.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fogle studied for a degree in Latin American studies at the University of Portsmouth, before studying for a year at the University of Costa Rica,

During this time Fogle also became a Midshipman in the Royal Naval Reserve, serving as an URNU officer on HMS Blazer and delivering aid to war-torn Bosnia and Croatia.

Advertisement Hide Ad