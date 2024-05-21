Additional tickets go on sale for 'world class' roots musician as interest in Grewelthorpe gig soars
Following a sell-out online, more tickets have now been made available for Saturday night's show at Grewelthorpe Village Hall.
Influenced by American folk, funk and soul music as much as traditional music from Britain and Ireland, Jack’s stagecraft is relaxed and inviting, confidently engaging with his audiences on stages of any size.
A finalist in the BBC Young Traditional Musician of the Year Award and the BBC Scots Music Awards, Badcock was selected by Celtic Connections in 2022 to write and perform an hour of original music with a full band for the prestigious New Voices commission at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall.
Doors open at 7pm in this all-seated venue which has a bar, 8pm stage-time.
Tickets from the Village Hall Cafe or online at: https://www.wegottickets.com/grewelthorpe/
