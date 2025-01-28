Acclaimed violin sensation Leia Zhu set to make Harrogate Old Swandebut

Teenage violin prodigy Leia Zhu makes her Harrogate bow next month

Teenage violin prodigy Leia Zhu makes her Harrogate bow next month when she performs as part of the Sunday Series concerts.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old, who made her musical debut at the age of four with a performance at Newcastle City Hall, will take to the stage at the Old Swan Hotel on February 9.

Leia’s programme, specially created for Harrogate, features Bach’s Toccata and Fugue No 2 in D minor, Prokofiev’s Violin Sonata No 2 in D major, Dvorak’s Sonatina for Violin and Piano in G major, Wieniawski’s Variation on an Original Theme and Rossini’s Figaro from The Barber of Seville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 30 years, the Harrogate International Sunday Series has delighted audiences by bringing world-class chamber and classical musicians to the heart of North Yorkshire, and Leia’s performance is the latest in this year’s programme of uplifting Sunday morning coffee concerts.

Newcastle-born Leia, who has performed in more than 20 countries, was artist in residence with the London Mozart Players aged 14 and has appeared as a soloist with the Royal Northern Sinfonia, Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra, and National Orchestra of Belgium.

As well as being named a rising star by BBC Magazine in 2021, Leia was the youngest musician to be included on the list of 30 brilliant young musicians under 30 by Classic FM in 2022.

Speaking ahead of her appearance in Harrogate, Leia said: “The whole programme is a journey through some serious emotions to some lighter ones. My aim is to showcase the violin as a very emotive instrument and to show its lyricism, with some technical fireworks thrown in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “It’s my first time performing in Harrogate and I’m really looking forward to it.

"The organisers are very much involved with running educational workshops in the wider community which is something I really align with as a musician.”

Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals said: “The Harrogate International Sunday Series has been providing a platform to some of the most gifted young musicians of their generation for more than three decades.

“Over the years we have welcomed such renowned artists as BBC Young Musician finalist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason and Leeds Piano Competition winner Alim Beisembayev, and once again this year’s line-up features musicians at the very top of their game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None more so than the prodigiously talented Leia Zhu who we are thrilled to welcome to the Harrogate stage for the first time. Our audience is in for a real treat.”

All of the Sunday Series concerts take place at the beautiful Swan Hotel, which provides an intimate setting to enjoy a morning coffee and exceptional music with friends.

Tickets are available from the Harrogate International Festivals website Home - Harrogate International Festivals or by calling the box office on 01423 562 303.