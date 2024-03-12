Acclaimed pianist with family links to Harrogate is set to star in Sunday Series concert at Old Swan Hotel
Performing at The Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate at 11am on Sunday, March 24, Hammond has been hailed as a “pianist of extraordinary gifts” (Gramophone) and “immense power” (The Times).
In 2016 she won the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Young Artist Award in recognition of outstanding achievement.
In her much-anticipated wide-ranging Harrogate recital of Romantic music, Hammond will perform works by the likes of Ravel and Coleridge-Taylor alongside those by rediscovered composer Hélène de Montgeroult.
Though still little known in the mainstream, de Montgeroult is fêted as “the missing link between Mozart and Chopin”.
Speaking ahead of her visit to Harrogate, Hammond said: “I’ve played in Harrogate before but this is the first time for the Festival.
"I’ve read a lot about the Sunday Series concerts and I’m very glad to be performing.
"I have family in Harrogate, so my auntie and uncle will be coming along.
"It’s always lovely to play for your relatives.”
Clare’s performance is the latest in this year’s exciting programme of Sunday morning coffee concerts which have delighted audiences for the past 30 years, bringing world-class chamber and classical musicians to Harrogate.
Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are so delighted to welcome Clare Hammond back to Harrogate for her debut in our Sunday Series.”
Tickets from 01423 562303 or visit: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/