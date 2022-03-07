Acclaimed Leeds International Piano Competition winner to play Harrogate as Sunday Series returns after 'Covid years' break

Leeds International Piano Competition 2021’s gold medal winner Alim Beisembayev

Produced by Harrogate International Festivals and being held on Sunday, March 27, at The Old Swan Hotel, Alim Beisembayev will be treating his Harrogate audience to pieces by Liszt, Chopin and Clementi.

The young Kazakh, who also clinched the medici.tv Audience Prize and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Society Prize for contemporary performance and is currently completing his master’s degree at the Royal College of Music with Professor Vanessa Latarche, has already demonstrated his talents at The Royal Festival Hall and Wigmore Hall.

Alim’s recent and forthcoming recitals include The Southbank Centre, Bath Mozartfest, and Chopin Institute in Warsaw. This is in addition to a tour of Europe, in association with the Steinway Prizewinner Concerts Network, and Korea, with the World Culture Network.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals chief executive, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that our Sunday Series is making a return to the classical music events calendar, albeit for just one performance this year.

“With the exception of the ‘Covid years’, our Sunday Series of coffee concerts have been bringing international classical chamber musicians to Harrogate since 1993.

“And for this special, one-off piano recital, we are very fortunate to be welcoming Alim Beisembayev to the Sunday Series stage. This young man is an incredibly gifted pianist, who took last year’s Leeds International Piano Competition by storm.

“I was lucky enough to be in the audience when he gave his gold medal-winning performance, and I know his Harrogate audience will also witness something truly special.”