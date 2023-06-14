Acclaimed arts festival in North Yorkshire village is to launch shortly with Lucy Worsley and more

The Northern Aldborough Festival will launch on Thursday, June 15 and run until Saturday, June 24 with a feast of classical music and a lot more.

The acclaimed festival will kick off with two of Haydn’s comedies, The Diva and The Apothecary presented by Bampton Classical Opera in the beautiful 14th-century St Andrew’s Church.

Now in its 29th year, the Northern Aldborough Festival has built its reputation on delivering high quality music and talks to rural audiences.

Much-loved historian Lucy Worsley is set to star in this year's Northern Aldborough Festival near Knaresborough, talking about Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman.

The ten-day festival will also welcome Leeds International Piano Competition winner, Sunwook Kim, the BBC Young Musician of the Year (brass), trumpet-player Matilda Lloyd, the Armonico Consort performing Monteverdi’s Vespers, and the award-winning jazz ensemble, The Tim Kliphuis Sextet.

Famed for bringing a sense of fun, as well as critical knowledge, to history, Lucy Worsley is also set to star in this year's Northern Aldborough Festival.

Her subject at St Andrew’s Church? Agatha Christie: A Very Elusive Woman.

Taking place next Monday, June 19 at 7.30pm, the popular author and historian will be delving into the fascinating life of the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie.

Based on her own research during the writing of her book, the event will see Worsley present her views on the famous writer gleaned from Christie’s personal letters and papers.

