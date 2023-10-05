ABC bring The Lexicon Of Love Orchestral Tour to Yorkshire - how to get tickets

The popular group, forged in the crucible of early Eighties electronic Sheffield, present The Lexicon Of Love Orchestral Tour, showcasing with Southbank Sinfonia the band's iconic initial studio album.The timeless LP that spawned UK top 20 singles Tears Are Not Enough, Poison Arrow, The Look of Love and All of My Heart, receives soaring orchestrated score, courtesy conductor Anne Dudley.

Produced by recording studio titan Trevor Horn, the earworm-rich catchy content contained, in one critic's opinion, "more hooks than a meat-packing plant".The January 27 York Barbican gig will hear the classic disc, whose title was derived from NME live review headline, performed in its entirety alongside other greatest hits timeless tracks that have become fans' firm favourites.Due to exceptional demand, ABC has announced additional dates performing Steel City singer-songwriter Martin Fry's 1982 breakthrough album, fusing dance floor finesse with post-punk attitude, which shot straight to top spot in UK charts before boasting platinum sales."Most of the other people were writing about electric pylons. We wanted to hark back to Cole Porter and his ilk, but in a very modern way," recalls Fry.The Lexicon Of Love Orchestra tour first came to fruition in 2009, attracting countless five star reviews for At The Royal Albert Hall one-off show, lead singer again sporting trademark gold lame suit.Joined by his long-time collaborator, "truly magical evening celebrating this pop masterpiece" is promised, tickets available now from ticketmaster.co.uk site.