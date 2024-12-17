A true Harrogate great of music releases his most darkly brilliant album yet
From Roger Scorpio and the Children Of Love to Younger Younger 28’s, the multi-talented and prolific Harrogate musician, collage artist and writer Ashley Reaks has constantly shape-shifted over the last three decades.
His latest album, The Body Blow Of Grief, his 14th solo album, adds yet another twist to the common thread of obliquely witty eccentricity, strong melodies and wildly creative arrangements.
Musically rich and inventive, the eight mostly six minutes and up, prog-ish tracks conjur up thoughts of Be Bop Deluxe meets Frank Zappa meets 10CC – if only Reaks could be summed up so easily.
Recorded and mixed by Dan Mizen, Reaks' musical companions on the album are a minor who's who of Harrogate rock royalty, including guitarist Nick Dunne and singer Lucy Mizen.
From the brilliant gonzo guitar solo on Somewhere To Hide Among The Swarm to the jazz-based sax solo that erupts on Blessed Are They That Mourn, Reaks' new album is tightly constructed but full of surprises.
Never likely to be a housewives’ favourite, to resort to 1970s terminology, it’s impossible to apply the phrase “veteran musician” to Reaks.
Constantly intriguing, usually provocative, as boldly mind-blowing as the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.
There’s never been anything tired, old or uninspired about any of his work at any point since emerging in the late 1980s.
A true Harrogate great but so much better than that.
The Body Blow Of Grief is available for streaming and download.
