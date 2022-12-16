A new event coup for Harrogate as Comic Con chooses town as its Yorkshire flagship

Comic Con which is coming to the Yorkshire Event Centre on the Great Yorkshire Showground for the first time in 2023. (Picture Black Modern Media Productions)

Having succeeded at other regional cities round the UK, Monopoly Events has announced that it is bringing Comic Con to Harrogate in 2023 – and tickets are on sale now.

To be held at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground, the date of the first event will be Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4.

Heather Parry, managing director of the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this exciting new event and we look forward to working with Monopoly on its amazing debut in Yorkshire.”

The organisers said Yorkshire had always been on the organiser’s radar because of feedback from events around the UK.

People wanted a Comic Con in Yorkshire after becoming frustrated at having to travel long distances to other Comic Con shows held in the likes of Manchester, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Organisers spent a long time scouring other venues before picking the YEC as the ideal location thanks to it being the largest space with potential for growth in the region.

Andy Kleek, chief executive of Monopoly Events, said: “We are very excited to be working with the Yorkshire Event Centre who have the same passion we do about building this event.

“We want to build a solid sell out show over the next two years and make this into another one of our flagship Monopoly shows after that for all our fans in Yorkshire.

"Expect big guests, amazing set and prop builds, major attractions, cosplay, anime, traders, gaming and more. Thank you for the support and we will make a show the people of Yorkshire can be proud of.”

Tickets for Comic Con Yorkshire 2023 are available at www.comiccon

Monopoly Events offer a very diverse range of exhibitions, conferences and festivals.