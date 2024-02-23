News you can trust since 1836
A 'must-see' blues band is set to play rare gig in Harrogate area at Frazer Theatre

One of the hottest blues rock bands in Britain is to make a rare visit to the Harrogate area shortly.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 16:41 GMT
Widely regarded as one of the most successful regular gig nights in the region, Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough is finally set to welcome Gerry Jablonski and the Electric Band for a long-awaited gig.

Hailed far and wide, The Gerry Jablonski Band are a high-energy outfit from Scotland that blend blues roots with influences of classic rock and, impressively, writes its own material.

An international touring band with a ten-year portfolio of festival, theatre and club gigs throughout Europe, Scandinavia and the UK, the group uniquely personify the uniquely high standards set by Frazer Theatre since its refurbishment.

    Boasting a unique, heavy blues rock sound producing gutsy music with hooks, melodies and an intense presence that wins over audiences, the popular band maintained a packed on-the-road calendar in 2023, gracing stages across the UK and Europe.

    Gerry, himself, is an acknowledged blues guitar virtuoso but the rest of the line-up are far from slouches in the instrumental department.

    Earlier this month saw them play the Leeds Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Brudenell Social Club.

    The Scottish band has released five critically-acclaimed albums to date.

    They have received praise from Classic Rock magazine, Blues Matters, and various online music review platforms

    Their live album live album "Live at the Blue Note" is particularly highly-regarded.

    The Gerry Jablonski Band will appear at Frazer Theatre on Saturday, March 9.

    For tickets, visit: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/frazertheatre/book/event/190327

