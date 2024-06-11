A dream of a concert this weekend as Harrogate Choral Society celebrates Leonardo Da Vinci

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate Choral Society is to welcomes locally born but internationally recognised Soprano Eleonore Cockerham to their Leonardo concert in Harrogate this weekend.

Taking place at St. Wilfrid’s Church on Saturday, June 15 at 7pm, the choral society will be performing the Da Vinci Requiem by Cecilia McDowall.

The programme will also include work by US-based, Grammy award-winning Eric Whitacre; his much lauded, atmospheric Leonardo Dreams.

In addition, the National Festival Orchestra ​conducted by David Lawrence​ will be accompanying violin soloist Sara Trickey in Vivaldi’s baroque masterpiece Four Seasons.

Harrogate Choral Society is to welcomes locally born but internationally recognised Soprano Eleonore Cockerham. (Picture contributed)

Immediately prior to the concert at 6.30pm Cecilia McDowall will be leading a unique discussion about her work, first performed in the Royal Festival Hall in 2019.

Yorkshire-born singer, teacher, and workshop leader Eleonore Cockerham has been performing internationally as a soloist from the age of 12 after singing in the choir of St John the Baptist Church, Knaresborough.

She went on to study at the Royal Northern College of Music.

In 2017 she combined her love of solo and ensemble singing in 2017 after being selected to join esteemed vocal ensemble VOCES8.

Touring across the globe, including the United States and Australia, for four years, Eleonore performed around 120 concerts a year with VOCES8, including many performances as a soprano soloist.

Eleonore is also an experienced recording artist and featured as a soprano soloist on the soundtrack to the feature film The Last Duel and in the season 4 finale of the Netflix series, The Crown..