1950s cult classic is set to launch Harrogate Film Society's new Classic Cinema season
Showing on Wednesday, January 15 at 7pm at the Harrogate Odeon, The Night of The Hunter (X/US/1955) stars Robert Mitchum and Charles Laughton, who also directed this Gothic slice of film noir.
Forthcoming Classic Cinema screenings will include Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal (PG/Sweden/1957) on Wednesday, February 12, Robert Wise’s The Day The Earth Stood Still (U/USA/1951) on Wednesday, March 12 and Fred Zinnerman’s High Noon (U/US/1952) on Wednesday, March 26.
Harrogate Film Society is one of the biggest film societies in the North and is widely regarded as one of the best.
Also coming up as part of its regular season is Plan 75 (15/Japan/2022), on Monday, January 20 at 7.30pm.
Non members are welcome - cashless payments only.
More information: https://www.harrogatefilmsociety.org/
