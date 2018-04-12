Art history expert to give talk at Tennants

We are delighted to announce that Andrew Graham-Dixon will be at the Garden Rooms at Tennants, Leyburn on Thursday June 28 to offer an evening lecture on his work and recent TV series, The Royal Collection and Rome Unpacked.

Andrew is one of the leading art critics and presenters of arts television in the English-speaking world and for over 20 years has been the face of numerous landmark series for the BBC, including the acclaimed A History of British Art, Renaissance and Art of Eternity, as well as numerous individual documentaries on art and artists.

This is a fantastic opportunity to gain further insights into the life and work of one of the major British figures in the current art world, while enjoying a relaxing evening in the splendid surroundings of the Garden Rooms at Tennants. Tickets are selling fast so, to secure seats please contact 01969 621146. Prices are £19.50 for front section, £17.50 for rear section, the restaurant will also be serving an Italian inspired summer menu, booking is essential.

In further related news the Spring Fine Art Sale on March 17 got off to a flying start with a strong selection of 20th century paintings selling to a packed saleroom. Popular northern artists such as Norman Cornish, Brian Shields ‘Braaq’ and Peter Brook sold confidently, as did a group of prints after Laurence Stephen Lowry.

The top lot of the sale was Girl with a Poke of Chips - a striking mixed media painting by one of Scotland’s most popular 20th century artists, Joan Kathleen Eardley (1921-1963), which sold for £87,000 (plus buyer’s premium) against an estimate of £20,000-30,000. The painting had generated much interest prior to sale, and was eagerly fought over with 13 telephone bidders competing.

Eardley is known for her powerful, expressive paintings of the gritty, the elemental, and the dilapidated in post-war Scotland. One of her most frequent subjects was the ragged children in Glasgow’s poverty stricken tenements, one of whom is the sitter in the present painting.

Girl with a Poke of Chips was included in the 1975 Scottish Arts Council Exhibition, before being exhibited with Roland, Browse & Delbanco, London, where it was bought in 1963. The painting was exhibited in Tennants’ loan exhibition 350 Years of British Art, November 2017.

A selection of paintings by artists from the Staithes Group attracted interest too. For 15 years spanning the turn of the 20th century, a group of artists of international stature were drawn to the fishing village of Staithes on the rugged North Yorkshire coast, where they depicted contemporary life under the influence of Impressionism. An expansive coastal view by Mark Senior (1862-1927), probably depicting Runswick Bay to the south of Staithes, sold for £15,000 (plus buyer’s premium), and a charcoal Portrait of Ethel Bartlett by Dame Laura Knight (1877-1970) sold for £3,500 (plus buyer’s premium). However, it was a portrait by Harold Knight (1874-1961) that really drew attention; Portrait of the Artist’s Wife, Laura Knight, head and shoulders sold for £8,000 (plus buyer’s premium) against an estimate of £2,000-4,000.

Over the past two years, linocut prints from the Grosvenor School of Art hailing from the estate of artist Edith Lawrence (1890-1973) have been performing strongly at Tennants, and the tranche released in this sale show a continuing demand.

Works by Australian artist Dorrit Black (1891-1951) are proving particularly sought after, with much of the interest coming from her native country; Corner of the Garden sold for £13,000 (plus buyer’s premium) against an estimate of £3,000-5,000, and The Quartet sold for £11,500 (plus buyer’s premium) against an estimate of £2,000-3,000. A print of Edith Lawrence’s Cricket sold for £6,200.

Representing the Bloomsbury Group were two paintings by Vanessa Bell (1879-1961) and Duncan Grant 1885-1978); Country Landscape by Bell sold for £2,600 (plus buyer’s premium) and Classical Landscape by Grant sold for £2,000 (plus buyer’s premium). Elsewhere, a light-filled still life by Dorothea Sharp (1874-1955), Still Life of Calla Lilies Before a View of the Sea sold for £13,000 (plus buyer’s premium).

Tennants are currently accepting lots for the Summer Fine Art Sale on July 21 2018, please contact the Harrogate office on 01423 531661 or harrogate@tennants-ltd.co.uk for details.