Apple is holding its next big event - and this is how you can watch in the UK 🍎

Apple’s next major event is set to take place today (June 9).

It used the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last year to announce its AI features.

But how can you follow the conference from home?

It might be hard to believe but it is a year since Apple Intelligence was first introduced to the world. The tech giant revealed its entrance into tech’s newest gold rush in June 2024.

Fast forward 12 months and it is almost time for the next edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). It is one of the Silicon Valley icon’s biggest annual events - although it tends to save the announcement of new iPhones for the autumn.

But how can you watch the event and what can you expect from it? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Apple’s WWDC25 event?

One of the firm fixtures in the tech giant’s annual calendar, the Worldwide Developers Conference is set to take place today (June 9). First held all the way back in 1983, it has taken place in June annually since 2007 - having previously moved around the calendar.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WDC) in 2024 | NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Apple used WWDC to announce and show off Apple Intelligence as well as upgrades to its operating systems for iPhones and iPads. This year’s edition will run from June 9 to June 13, with the big livestream taking place this evening - for UK viewers.

What time is Apple’s WWDC 25 livestream?

Since the tech giant is based in Silicon Valley in California, viewers on this side of the pond might be wondering if the stream will be at a reasonable time. Fortunately it is set to take place in the morning on the west coast of America and that is extremely convenient for UK residents.

The WWDC 25 livestream is due to start at 6pm, Apple has announced. For American audiences that works out at 1pm ET/ 10am PT - while in Europe it will start at 7pm.

How to watch Apple’s WWDC 25 livestream?

If you want to tune in and watch this evening, there are two main options. Apple will be streaming it on its website as well as on the Apple TV app.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 25?

One of the biggest announcements set to take place during the event, according to Tom’s Guide, is a radical revamp of its operating systems. Apple will reportedly announce that the successor to iOS 18 will be iOS 26 - opting for an approach based on years.

The website adds that the livestream could introduce “the biggest visual changes to Apple's software in years”. There are also expected to be updates to macOS and Apple Intelligence.

