Annual celebration of vintage tractors returns to Newby Hall

The UK’s biggest celebration of all things vintage tractor and engine, Tractor Fest, takes place again this year at Newby Hall, near Ripon over the weekend of 9 and 10 June.

Set to be the biggest and best yet, the two-day festival attracts more than 10,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibits – not only vintage tractors, but engines, commercial vehicles, cars and motorcycles from around the UK and Europe.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association, the festival is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneers Cheffins, as well as Ripon Farm Services and Econ Engineering.

The theme for 2018 is Two Cylinder Tractors and celebrates 100 years of John Deere tractors, as well as Amanco stationary engines and very early marques or oddball and orphan tractors.

This year’s special focus for the Stationary Engine section is the Amanco marque and a wide variety of the engines from all over the country will be on show, including a rare 12 mule Team, the biggest Amanco engine known to survive in the UK.

A range of fun family activities will run throughout the weekend including opportunities for children to drive mini tractors, face painting, colouring, interactive exhibits, working machinery, trade stands, crafts and street food all available making Tractor Fest the perfect family day out.

The first day will culminate in the popular spectacle of the ‘March of the Tractors’ which will once again start at Newby Hall, following a route into Ripon centre and end in the market square (Saturday 9 June only from 5.30pm-7pm). The Ripon Hornblower will blow his historic horn to send the tractors back to Newby Hall at 7pm.

Yorkshire Vintage Association Kevin Watson said: “Tractor Fest is the biggest show of its kind and the ongoing support of Cheffins enables us to continue to keep developing the festival to appeal to a wide audience. It’s earned a great reputation as a fantastic day out for enthusiasts and families alike.”

Comments Cheffins chairman Bill King: “We have strong links to Yorkshire through the annual Harrogate Vintage Auction and the second-hand tractor market and we’re delighted to lend our support to such a successful celebration of all things agricultural.”

For more information visit http://www.newbyhall.com/events/tractor-fest-2018/ or telephone: 01423 322583.