Adam Ant - Friend or Foe live tour - where you can see him and how to get tickets

Pop icon Adam Ant performs his landmark, solo album Friend or Foe for the first time, live in its entirety across the UK.

Following a world tour to sold-out venues throughout the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Adam Ant confirms his 2019 Friend or Foe tour which includes Yorkshire dates.

Adam Ant will play his landmark Friend or Foe album in its entirety as well as classic chart-topping singles and personal favourites.

Tickets are available on Friday March 8 at 10am from BookingsDirect.com

The Friend or Foe album was Adam’s first release as a solo artist and included three hit singles. The massive hit Goody Two Shoes reached No1 in the UK, was also No1 in Australia and hit No 6 in the USA Billboard Chart.

Friend or Foe, the single, was another top ten hit in the UK while Desperate But Not Serious was the album’s third UK smash.

Friend or Foe his most successful solo album to date, made #5 in the UK and was certified gold album status on both sides of the Atlantic after selling more than 100,000 copies.

From his early punk days in London to his explosion on the world stage that would lead to him becoming an icon, Adam Ant’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 22 chart-topping singles worldwide . . at one point, Adam had eight singles in the UK Top 40 in one week.

His 1979 debut album Dirk Wears White Sox was the first number one album in the UK Independent Albums Chart.

The follow-up album Kings of the Wild Frontier that featured his trademark burundi beat style of African drumming spent 12 weeks at #1 in the UK and was the best-selling album of 1981.

The‘Kings of the Wild Frontier album produced three chart-topping singles, Dog Eat Dog, Antmusic and Kings of the Wild Frontier and won Adam a Brit Award for Best New Artist.

On its day of release, the smash hit single Stand and Deliver went straight to number one, and remained at the #1 top spot in the UK Singles Chart for five weeks, earning Adam the two prestigious Ivor Novello Awards for Best Songwriter of the Year and Best British Record.

As “antmania” continued to sweep the nation, the ‘Prince Charming’ album produced yet another #1 single Prince Charming and firmly established Adam Ant as a global star.

Tour dates include:

Thursday November 7: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Friday November 8. Sheffield, City Hall

Saturday November 9 Gateshead, Sage

Monday November 11 Manchester, Opera House

Thursday November 14 York, Barbican

Friday November 15 Hull, City Hall

Sunday November 24 Middlesbrough, the Town Hall