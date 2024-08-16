Hilarious video shows moment crowd of tourists sprint to claim best sunbeds after queuing for doors to open
Funny video shows the moment holidaymakers sprinted to claim sun loungers at a hotel in Spain.
Mum-of-twins Sarah Watson, 28, from Edinburgh, was in "disbelief" when she saw lots of people queuing up at the doors of the Villa Romana hotel in Salou, Spain, at 7:55am. Sarah said she was told by other tourists staying at the hotel that you had to be in the foyer at 8am to get a sunbed.
Sarah said the holidaymakers - who were British, German and Spanish people - would run out when the doors opened to grab the best sunbeds.
One morning, she said she even saw a man collapse in the "chaos" and his wife step over him to secure a lounger before coming back to check on him.
