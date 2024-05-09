Moment three Asiatic lion cubs play outside for the first time captured in adorable video footage

By Jessica Martin
Published 9th May 2024, 16:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Watch as the cubs appear tentative at first, looking for reassurance, before they begin to skip and jump around on the grass.

Adorable video footage shows the moment three Asiatic lion cubs ventured into the outside world for the first time almost two months after being born.

The cubs slowly wander around their grassy enclosure, before they become livelier and are seen happily playing with each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The litter was born to seven-year-old mum, Arya, and 14-year-old dad Bhanu at London Zoo on March 13. Zookeepers have been able to monitor the cubs first moments, from nursing to their playful antics inside the den, using a hidden “clubcam”.

Three Asiatic lion cubs play outside for the first time.Three Asiatic lion cubs play outside for the first time.
Three Asiatic lion cubs play outside for the first time.

The zoo says that the three cubs are an important addition to the conservation breeding programme. The wild population of Asiatic lions is particularly vulnerable to disease or natural disaster, surviving only in the Gir Forest in Gujarat, India. It is estimated just 600-700 Asiatic lions remain in the wild.

Related topics:London ZooIndia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.