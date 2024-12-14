Snowman Festival 2024: Video takes a look around Christmassy village with over 200 snowmen
A 12 minute video shows how a village is transformed with over 200 snowmen to bring Christmas cheer. Meet residents, who started preparing for the annual Christmas event six months ago, to take a look at their home made creations - ranging from painted wooden snow-families, to baked snowman biscuits and quirky festive postbox toppers.
Festival organiser, Harrison Adshead, got the idea from an event called the Flowerpot Festival three years ago - and the event has grown each year since, with Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP even paying them a visit in 2023.
In a special festive episode of Unconventional Brits, co-organiser, Mary Russell tells Shots! TV’s Iain Lynn: “I’m really proud to see we have over 200 snowmen this year, and what really lifts it is seeing all these people out.”
The 12 minute show visits homes and businesses who have all played their part in making the Coppull Snowman Festival a success.
Susan Abram, a Coppull resident has even created a quirky back story for her snowmen characters - a newlywed snow couple who have a festive wedding scene in the garden - including a mini snowmen choir with bobble hats and sheet music. In the programme, she says: The bodies are barrels, inside of a quilt cover. My mum’s button tin came in brilliantly.”
Each person has put their own unique twist on the theme - including Rob Mangar who started crafting his wooden snowmen using a jigsaw several months ago. It’s the second year he’s taken part in the Snowman festival - and says it’s good for the local community and even local businesses benefit from it. He adds: “Everybody chips in and gets involved, it’s good. It’s a young estate, with lots of young children too so it’s good fun.”
Unconventional Brits is a TV series that celebrates the quirkier side of British life, with a new episode aired weekly. Watch the full series at this link, or watch on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.
