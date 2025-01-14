Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A sinkhole has become an unlikely tourist attraction as fed up locals leave Google reviews - "Rumour has it it can be seen from space!”

A sinkhole that opened in December after an underground pipe collapsed has become an unlikely tourist attraction - and even has Google reviews.

Fed up locals living near the gaping hole have left a string of tongue-in-cheek five-star reviews about the eyesore.

One person joked: "Superb hole. How many it would take to fill the Albert Hall I'm not sure about. But judging from the size of it, it wouldn't take many. Make sure you visit this attraction before the council fill it in. The kids were agog at the sight, the missus was crying with joy. Well worth a day trip out - and best of all it's free!"

Workers are currently on site repairing the famous hole. | William Lailey / SWNS

Another reviewer said: "Rumour has it it can be seen from space! Amazing hole! Good job hole!"

The hole appeared on the A646 Halifax Road, between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, on December 13.

A section of the road was closed and Calderdale Council originally said the road would reopen by Christmas Eve 2024, but this was pushed back.

The council then aimed to reopen one lane using two-way traffic lights on January 13, but the recent cold snap has set workers back.

In a joint statement, Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Water said the road would remain closed until at least January 27. The sewer on the road belongs to Yorkshire Water but the culvert is the responsibility of Calderdale Council. Both authorities have been contacted for comment.