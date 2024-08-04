'Scantily clad' riot suspect gets front door smashed in by police following Sunderland protest disorder
Video shows how police broke down a door to arrest a woman who is suspected of violent disorder following a protest in Sunderland on Thursday (1/8). In footage released by Northumbria Police, officers are seen kicking in a glass door at an address in the city on Saturday morning.
A female officer is seen in the video (click to play above) thumping on the door shouting: “Police, open the door!” while her colleagues scale the garden fence. The female officer then tells another cop: “There’s someone in, can you put the door through?”
A male officer then boots the glass panel before cops swarm inside the end-terraced property. Minutes later a red-haired woman wearing a pink and black lacy nightie is led out in handcuffs.
Police say a 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Another 55-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of provoking violence.
Chief Superintendent Mark Hall warned troublemakers: “Make no mistake, if you were involved, expect to be met with the full force of the law.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.