Shocking video shows the aftermath as fire crews attend a family home that was struck by lightning before bursting into flames during a UK thunderstorm.

Fire crews are seen battling the blaze that left five people injured, and destroyed the roof of a family home after it was struck by lightning. The video (click to play above) shows how the entire roof was decimated by the inferno which tore through the semi-detached property during a UK storm.

Five people hurt in lightning strike

Three women and two men were treated by medics at the scene - including one female casualty who was taken to hospital. Luckily, the occupants of the property were out when the fire broke out, at around 11am on Monday 12th August, but said they were 'gutted' by the damage which also destroyed sentimental items in the loft.

The homeowner, who did not wish to be named, said: "We weren't there when it happened so we're obviously pretty lucky but we're absolutely gutted. All the kids stuff is there. It's mainly sentimental stuff that has been ruined and we now have to wait for the council to help us move. I have been told I can't go in the property yet because there's structural damage and the bedroom ceiling has collapsed."

Roof destroyed by lightning strike | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

Neighbours, on Greenvale Avenue, Birmingham, reported hearing a loud 'bomb-like' explosion which set off car alarms as storms swept across the city this morning. One local added: "We're right by Birmingham Airport so I thought a plane had crashed. It was like a bomb had gone off, car alarms were blaring everywhere, I've never heard anything like it.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "One woman was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and conveyed to Heartlands Hospital. The other patients were treated for minor injuries and given self-care advice before being discharged at the scene.”

