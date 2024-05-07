Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The footage shows little Jeremy wedged tightly in the brick-sized hole, shortly before the fire crew went to his aid. It was sent from the scene to the control room, in order to help the responders to send appropriate resources to the incident.

Four-month-old Jeremy had been stuck in the garden wall at home for around thirty minutes when his owner called West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) for help. Four minutes after being mobilised, Watch Manager Brett Mortimer and his team were at the scene on Farndale Close, Brierley Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It only took us around a minute to release Jeremy,” said Mr Mortimer. “We wrapped a protective cover around his head and ears, and freed him using manual manipulation. I’m proud of my team, who showed quick-thinking to help an animal in distress.”